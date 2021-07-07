Tiger at Gladys Porter Zoo euthanized following medical issues

Noj, photo credit Gladys Porter Zoo

Following three years of “intense” medical care due to thyroid and pancreatic insufficiencies, a 13-year-old male tiger at Gladys Porter Zoo was euthanized Tuesday, the zoo announced.

Noj the tiger was given a specialized diet and supplements to help him better metabolize his food, the zoo said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

“Noj was unique among tigers and will always hold a special place in our hearts,” Mark Echevarria, Gladys Porter Zoo’s associate curator of gorillas and carnivores, stated in the post. “We looked forward to being greeted by his playful chuffs every day. He was truly a joy to work with and was loved very much, and Noj will be dearly missed.”

Noj was one the three tigers who grew up together at the zoo.