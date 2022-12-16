Tim's Coats accepting donations through Friday
Viewers have until Friday, Dec. 16 to donate to KRGV's Tim's Coats initiative.
As of Thursday night, Tim's Coats has received $31,435. Funds from Tim's Coats will go toward the purchase of new coats for families in need.
To donate, click here.
