Tim's Coats accepting donations through Friday

1 hour 47 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, December 15 2022 Dec 15, 2022 December 15, 2022 11:27 PM December 15, 2022 in Community - Tim's Coats

Viewers have until Friday, Dec. 16 to donate to KRGV's Tim's Coats initiative.

As of Thursday night, Tim's Coats has received $31,435. Funds from Tim's Coats will go toward the purchase of new coats for families in need.

