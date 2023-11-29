x

Tim's Coats kicks off Monday, Dec. 4

Wednesday, November 29 2023
By: Dina Herrera Garza

Tim's Coats kicks off next week on Monday.

KRGV Marketing Director Heather Flores gives more information on how people can donate to help those in need.

The drive endes Dec. 15.

