Tim Smith named an Edinburg Hometown Hero

Channel 5 News Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith was one of 13 people recognized Thursday as one of Edinburg’s Hometown Heroes.

Each of the 13 people recognized as a hometown hero were nominated and chosen for their extraordinary public service and contributions to the community.

Tim Smith has been doing great work for the community for years between the Rotary Club and his annual Tim’s Coats campaign.

The 13 hometown heroes will represent a mile marker along Edinburg's Hometown of Heroes half-marathon set for Sunday, March 3.