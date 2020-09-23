Time magazine lists Sister Norma Pimentel among world's 100 most influential people

Time magazine named Sister Norma Pimentel — the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, which provides food and shelter to thousands of migrants who cross the Texas-Mexico border — to the magazine's annual list of the world's 100 most influential people.

Julian Castro, who penned a short tribute to Pimentel for the magazine, wrote that her work had become critical during the era of Donald Trump.

"As he has acted with cruelty toward migrants, she has acted with compassion. As he has preyed on the vulnerable and sought rejection, she has preached community and acceptance. As he has promoted fear, she has taught love," Castro wrote. "Her boundless hope and fearless compassion have earned her the moniker of 'the Pope’s favorite nun.' Sister Pimentel will keep changing the world, one act of kindness at a time."

Along with Pimentel, the list included a wide array of artists, intellectuals, politicians and business leaders.

They ranged from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and John Roberts, the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, to musician Yo-Yo Ma and three women who helped start the Black Lives Matter movement.