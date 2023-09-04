Tips on pool safety for Labor Day weekend

Some people are firing up the grill and having a Labor Day pool party, but parents are reminded to not leave children in the pool unsupervised.

It only takes a few minutes for a drowning to happen. So far this year, 64 children have drowned in Texas, including two in Hidalgo County, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

"If kids are going to be in the water, [then] one adult in the water and one adult out of the water. Just because you never know, you could have a slip and fall when they are running," Infant Swimming Resource Teacher Mauro Montalvo said. "Don't let kids be under the water for more than seven seconds, but if kids are longer underwater, and they are not unconscious, first steps are always CPR."

In addition to wearing floaties or a life vest, Montalvo recommends teaching children how to float. That way, if they get into trouble, they will be able to keep their head above water until help arrives.