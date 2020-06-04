x

Tire recycling event to take place Saturday in Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy counties

By: Christian Von Preysing

Flooding in the Rio Grande Valley has been a problem for many years.

Hidalgo County officials say waterways are often clogged with a lot of waste – including abandoned tires.

On Saturday, Valley residents will be able to dispose of used tires at no cost.

A tire recycling event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at recycling points in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties.

To find a list of nearest tire drop-off locations, visit here.

For a map of locations, visit here. Residents can also call 956-682-3481.

