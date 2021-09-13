Top La Joya Mayoral Candidates Heading into Runoff Election
LA JOYA – On Tuesday night, La Joya residents went to the polls to cast their votes for commissioners and a mayor.
Mayor Fito Salinas is hoping to be re-elected and the other candidate, Former Police Chief Isidro Casanova, who unofficial numbers show received around 200 more votes than Salinas is leaning into a runoff election.
Now, it’ll be up to residents to decide on the top two mayoral candidates to represent their city.
For some, La Joya has seen a lot of corruption, wanting a better reputation for the city. For others, they have seen an increase in business and see no need for change.
There is no set date for the runoff election; voting numbers from Tuesday night still need to be canvassed.
Watch the video above for the full report.
