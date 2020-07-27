Tornado causes minor damage at Brownsville airport
While the city of Brownsville was spared the worst of Hurricane Hanna, a tornado struck the local airport on Sunday.
The tornado hit the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, damaging several buildings.
The tornado — classified as an EF0, with gusts of 65 to 85 mph — ripped metal siding off one building and caused minor damage to others.
No injuries were reported.
