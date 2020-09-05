Tornado warning issued for parts of Hidalgo County, Cameron County

Graphic courtesy of NWS Brownsville.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service canceled the tornado warning at about 1:15 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a tornado warning for southeastern Hidalgo County and west-central Cameron County until 1:30 p.m.

Regardless of whether there is a tornado or not (not confirmed) strong winds of 45-50 mph are possible in this cluster of storms working towards McAllen and Edinburg. All people should remain indoors until the storm passes. #RGV pic.twitter.com/vCQcZq2OBx — Matt Holiner (@MattHoliner) September 5, 2020

The alert, issued at 12:41 p.m. Saturday by the National Weather Service in Brownsville, covers all or parts of Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes and La Feria.

Tornado Warning including McAllen TX, Edinburg TX, Pharr TX until 1:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/o96wuOMKct — NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) September 5, 2020

Check back for updates.