Tornado warning issued for parts of Hidalgo County, Cameron County

3 hours 17 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, September 05 2020 Sep 5, 2020 September 05, 2020 11:49 AM September 05, 2020 in News - Local
Graphic courtesy of NWS Brownsville.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service canceled the tornado warning at about 1:15 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a tornado warning for southeastern Hidalgo County and west-central Cameron County until 1:30 p.m.

The alert, issued at 12:41 p.m. Saturday by the National Weather Service in Brownsville, covers all or parts of Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes and La Feria.

Check back for updates.

