Toros and San Antonio Finish to a 1-1 Draw on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Saturday, June 19, 2021) – Rio Grande Valley FC (5-2-2) draws with San Antonio FC (2-2-5) on the road on Saturday night.

The home team grabbed the lead in the 13th minute after Ollie Wright sent a through ball to Justin Dhillon where he was able to send a left footed shot from a difficult angle to the center of the goal past Tyler Deric 1-0. Nearly 10 minutes later, Elvis Amoh sent a through ball and connected with Christian Sorto. Sorto then sent it to the bottom right corner of the net equalizing for RGV FC 1-1.

The first half was mainly dominated by RGV FC as they kept 61.2% possession throughout and held an 86.8% passing accuracy. Though the Toros kept the matchup competitive, San Antonio was able to threaten Deric at goal. In the 27th minute Dhillon sent a dangerous shot following a set piece situation but missed to the left.

In the 34th minute Sorto took a right footed shot from outside the box but missed to the left. Seven minutes later, he had another attempt that was blocked. During stoppage time, Wright sent a long shot but missed to the left. He then had another attempt when he tried to send a dangerous cross inside the box, but Adrian Diz Pe was able to block out to send to a corner kick.

The second half kicked off with a dangerous shot from Alexis Cerritos after he sent a shot from outside the box, but Matt Cardone managed to save the attempt in the 48th minute. Wright sent another difficult shot but missed to the right of the goal in the 56th minute.

Wan Kuzain came off the bench to cause trouble for the home team. In the 78th minute he was able to send a left footed shot from outside the box but was sent high and out wide. Kuzain had another dangerous opportunity after sending another long shot but missed a bit too high in the 89th minute.

RGV FC finished the night with 12 total shots, three on target while maintaining 57.5% of possession and 82.8% passing accuracy throughout the match. Meanwhile, San Antonio totaled nine shots, one on target while keeping 42.5% of possession and 72.2% passing rate.

Sorto led the Toros side with four total shots, one on target while creating two opportunities. Cerritos followed with three total shots, two on target and also created two chances.

Juan David Cabezas totaled nine tackles, two interceptions while being able to gain 11 possessions. Diz Pe continues to lead the defensive efforts as he totaled eight clearances, five tackles, four interceptions and totaled six aerial duels, giving him an 83.3% average tonight.

RGV FC returns to H-E-B Park on Friday, June 25 to host FC Tulsa. Kickoff is set at 7:30 p.m. CS