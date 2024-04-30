Smart Living: Breaking gender stereotypes at a young age

One psychologist's research is challenging gender stereotypes by diving into how women can harness their strengths in order to excel without conforming to traditional norms.

No matter what you think about men and women's brains, they are different.

In fact, psychologist Tracy Packiam Alloway has dedicated her career to researching the differences.

She's written over 100 scientific articles and has authored 15 books, including Think Like A Girl, to help women excel in all aspects of their lives, including their careers.

"Women often feel that they're not capable of being a good leader," Alloway said.

Alloway believes women confuse competence with confidence.

"We feel that we have to have a hundred percent competence before we feel confident, but the opposite is true for men," Alloway said.

Alloway says you can trick your brain into being more confident.

"If you're in a meeting, and you're beginning to think, 'I can't do that', you notice already, you're slinking back, you're moving further away in your chair, self-correct. Be aware of that. Sit upright, keep your hands together, and that simple action can re-shift your mindset," Alloway said.

Stop downplaying your successes, stop underestimating your abilities, stop apologizing and stop overthinking, and Alloway says you don't have to act like a man to succeed in a man's world.

"They found that they actually thought that the female leader was weaker and less competent at her job," Alloway said.

A better path?

Find your own authentic leadership style. People will notice the difference.

Another trait women are often accused of is being too empathetic, when you find yourself not providing good feedback to your team because you don't want to hurt any feelings.

This is a red flag you need to self-correct and find a different way forward.