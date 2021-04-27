x

Tow truck driver finds dead body near Boca Chica Beach

By: KRGV Staff

A call for a routine vehicle tow near Boca Chica Beach turned into a death investigation after a tow truck driver found the body of a 56-year-old man while pulling a minivan out of the water.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at around noon Tuesday. Early reports show that the unidentified Florida man may have drowned overnight, authorities said.

Justice of the Peace Mary Esther Sorola said the man may have tried to call for help but couldn't get through because of his location.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

