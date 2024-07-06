Tracking Beryl: Possible impacts to the Valley

A tropical storm warning and hurricane watch remains in effect for coastal Cameron and Willacy counties and Tropical Storm Beryl approaches the coast north of the Rio Grande Valley.

Beryl may go through significant intensification as it approaches, but that intensification may lead to bigger and more hazardous impacts between Corpus Christi and Houston.

If you are on South Padre Island or the immediate coastline, you may experience tropical storm force winds and some heavy rainfall. Inland, impact will be minimal, limited to a few showers. We will still see a hurricane passing by less than 100 miles offshore, so we are watching it closely, but confidence is high that the hurricane force winds will stay offshore and not impact the RGV at all.

If winds reach 45 miles per hour, the Queen Isabella Memorial Cause on the island may temporarily close. By Monday morning, this system will be gone, and normal activities can continue.

“I wouldn't say we're dodging the bullet, I'd say we're being grazed by it,” First 5 Weather Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith said.

