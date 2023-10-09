Traffic delayed one hour in Pharr due to accident

A vehicle accident on westbound I-2 at Sugar Road in Pharr is delaying traffic by at least one hour.

A spokesperson for the city of Pharr, Michael Martinez, said the police chief says a truck hit a concrete barrier, causing the delay.

No major injures were reported.

AVOID WB I-2 IN PHARR, AT SUGAR RD. I-2 is reduced to one lane while first responders clear the scene of a traffic crash. Expect a significant delay or seek an alternate route on your homebound commute. @I2I69CIntchgPrj @CityofMcAllen @PharrTx pic.twitter.com/DU9OYeT9Bh — TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) October 9, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District wrote in a tweet on Twitter that westbound I-2 is reduced to one lane while first responders clear the area.