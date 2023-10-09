x

Traffic delayed one hour in Pharr due to accident

4 hours 23 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, October 09 2023 Oct 9, 2023 October 09, 2023 5:04 PM October 09, 2023 in News - Local

A vehicle accident on westbound I-2 at Sugar Road in Pharr is delaying traffic by at least one hour.

A spokesperson for the city of Pharr, Michael Martinez, said the police chief says a truck hit a concrete barrier, causing the delay.

No major injures were reported.

The Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District wrote in a tweet on Twitter that westbound I-2 is reduced to one lane while first responders clear the area.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days