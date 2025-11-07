Traffic resumes following major crash on expressway at Starr-Hidalgo County line

Lanes have reopened and traffic has resumed following a major, two-vehicle crash on U.S. 83 near the Starr-Hidalgo County line.

Traffic was backed up for about two miles due to the crash, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Drivers of both vehicles and a passenger were taken to a hospital in McAllen, according to Hernandez. Their conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.