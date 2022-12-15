Traffic stop in Mission leads to seizure of cocaine wrapped in candy, officials say

The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers seized 73 grams of cocaine concealed as candy wrappers during a traffic stop in Mission Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Troopers observed a vehicle suspected of migrant smuggling and conducted a traffic stop, when the narcotics were found, the news release stated.

The driver of the vehicle was also found to be in the country illegally.

DPS seized the narcotics and took custody of the driver and passenger to face state charges.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted in the investigation.