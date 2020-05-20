Train slams into asphalt truck stuck on tracks; no injuries

ANGLETON, Texas (AP) - A freight train slammed into a tractor-trailer carrying asphalt that had become stuck at a crossing. The Angleton Fire Department says the truck was destroyed when the Union Pacific locomotives dragged it a short distance down the track. The truck's driver was able to escape the truck and no one was injured in the Wednesday morning crash. A fire department statement says the train was moving at a slow speed when it struck the truck and none of its freight cars derailed or were otherwise compromised. The unidentified driver was cited for disregarding a railroad crossing signal.

