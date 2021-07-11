Transit funding to expand Valley's public transportation system

Over $1 million dollars is headed to Brownsville and McAllen's public transportation systems, following the Texas Department of Transportation's announcement of the state's transit commission's approval of $89 million in transit funding last month.

Public transportation in Brownsville will receive $601,235, and a slightly more significant chunk, $616,171, is headed for McAllen.

"These agencies help a lot of people throughout Texas gain access to their jobs, their community, healthcare," TxDOT spokesperson Adam Hammons said. "All kinds of daily needs that are really important to a lot of people throughout the state."

Valley Metro in the lower Rio Grande Valley is also set to expand its services with the funding, offering reservations to seniors and people with disabilities.