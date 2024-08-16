Trauma care training offered at South Texas Health System

South Texas Health System trained healthcare professionals and first responders in trauma care as part of a Thursday course.

The goal was to teach and educate those on the front line on how to better communicate and handle patients with mental, physical, or emotional trauma.

An administrator with South Texas Health System said the training is important because they're seeing more children suffering from mental health conditions.

“The suicide rates are alarming, we have seen an increase in that,” STHS Practice Administrator Veronica Silva said. “We are hoping to address behavioral health resources that help to address and bring awareness to suicide prevention efforts.

Law enforcement and medical professionals who've dealt with their own trauma struggles also shared their stories and took questions as part of the course.