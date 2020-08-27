x

Travelers report long wait times on international bridges

3 hours 18 minutes ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 August 26, 2020 8:50 PM August 26, 2020 in News - Local
By: Christian Von Preysing

A deliberate slowdown at the international brigdes.

New rules went into effect Friday and those slow downs affected weekend travel.

Customs is responding to concerns that too many people are crossing the bridge for fun, for shopping or for unnecessary reasons.

The agency surveyed travelers.

Congressman Henry Cuellar, after speaking to officials, told us some Americans were crossing for non-essential reasons.

Now according to customs, non-essential travelers in these lines will be referred to secondary inspection.

There, they'll ask travelers more about the nature of their travel.

