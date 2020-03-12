Traveling memorial honoring fallen Vietnam troops makes stop in Valley

MISSION – Rio Grande Valley veterans salute as a traveling memorial arrived in Mission. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall was set up at the Mission Events Center and will be on display this week.

The wall traveling the country stands as a reminder of the sacrifices made during the Vietnam War.

Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, the community will be given the opportunity to visit the memorial through Saturday to pay their respects.

