Traveling photographer documents Rio Grande Valley political rallies

A traveling photographer visited the Rio Grande Valley over the weekend to capture those participating in political rallies.

Louisiana Photographer Jeremiah Ariaz has been traveling for months taking photos of the most contentious battle ground states in the country — this is what brought him to the Rio Grande Valley.

Ariaz said his main goal is to help people from all around the world walk in someone else shoes through his work.

“What I’ve seen has been both very concerning and little sparks of hope,” Ariaz said “I see people very angry I see people very afraid, i see people that at any moment something can set them off.

To view his gallery click here.

Watch the video for the full story.