Treatment plant advises McAllen water is regularly cleaned for safe use

MCALLEN – Cities in the Rio Grande Valley urge people to stop panic buying and to stop hoarding water.

The clean water that flows out of the systems all around the Valley gets disinfected and filtered. It is also drinkable. It meets standards set by the federal government, enforced by the state and reinforced by the city.

Clean water is more important now, as people rush to stores to buy up essentials leaving shelves empty for those who need products most.

A rush to hoard when there's plenty of clean, drinkable water.

