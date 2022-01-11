Trial date for Mercedes murder suspect postponed

The murder trial for a man accused of killing a Weslaco teenager last year was postponed.

Guadalupe Ybarra Jr. – and his accused accomplice - will be due back in court next month for a hearing.

Ybarra Jr. and Esmeralda Chapa were arrested April 2021 in connection to the death of Ruth Esmeralda Olvera.

Mercedes police found Olvera's body inside a vehicle on the 2100 block of West Expressway 83. Olvera suffered an apparent single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

At the time of his arrest, Mercedes Police Chief Jose Macias said jealously may have been a motive. Mercedes police also arrested Esmeralda Chapa of Brownsville for her alleged involvement in the murder.