Trial date set for Alamo man accused of murdering high school student

A 19-year-old murder suspect appeared for a virtual hearing Wednesday.

A judge set the final pre-trial hearing for Carlos Julian Contreras for December 1, with a jury trial set for December 6.

Contreras is accused in the January 2020 murder of Donna High School student Genaro Isaiah Castillo.

Contreras plead not guilty and remains free on bond.

