Trial date set for former Edinburg mayor’s voter fraud case

A trial date has been set for the former Edinburg mayor accused of voter fraud.

Richard Molina will be tried on voter fraud charges on August 15, nearly three years since his arrest.

The voter fraud investigation stems from the results of the 2017 Edinburg city council race, when Molina was voted in as the city’s mayor.

In 2019, Molina and his wife – Dalia Molina - turned themselves in to investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and were charged for their alleged involvement in engaging in organized election fraud.

They pleaded not guilty to charges.

Nearly two dozen people were arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Molina’s trial was set to begin on June 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A trial date for Dalia Molina has yet to be set.