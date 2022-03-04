Trial date set for trio in Brownsville killing
A trial date has been set for three men accused in a Brownsville killing.
Carlos Alberto Lopez, his brother Hector Hugo Lopez, and Michael Rodriguez are charged with murder and tampering with evidence.
Their trial is set for Oct. 24.
RELATED: Three indicted in shooting death of man in Brownsville
Police say in August 2021, they responded to a scene on Boca Chica Boulevard and found a man slumped over inside a car. Investigators say that man, identified as 23-year-old Edgar Barrera, had been shot and killed. Police believe Barrera had been shot while he was driving.
The three suspects remain behind bars, each with a bond of more than $1 million.
