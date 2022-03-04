Trial date set for trio in Brownsville killing

A trial date has been set for three men accused in a Brownsville killing.

Carlos Alberto Lopez, his brother Hector Hugo Lopez, and Michael Rodriguez are charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Their trial is set for Oct. 24.

Police say in August 2021, they responded to a scene on Boca Chica Boulevard and found a man slumped over inside a car. Investigators say that man, identified as 23-year-old Edgar Barrera, had been shot and killed. Police believe Barrera had been shot while he was driving.

The three suspects remain behind bars, each with a bond of more than $1 million.