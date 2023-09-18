Trial of man charged with murder of former Harlingen High School football star set for Tuesday

A man accused in the stabbing death of a former Harlingen star athlete will face a jury on Tuesday.

Juan Lozano was charged in connection with the Oct. 2020 death of Lesley Maurice Hunter, a running back through his senior year at Harlingen High School.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former high school football star dies after stabbing, 3 men charged with murder

Hunter was stabbed on the 3200 block of North Sunshine Strip and died nine days later.

Lozano was one of three men arrested in connection with the attack.

The two other suspects — Angel Pizano and Eduardo Aceves — were charged in connection with the death. Acourt hearing has yet to be set for Aceves.

RELATED STORY: $1 million dollar bond set for suspects accused of killing a former High School football star

Pizano is scheduled to appear in a court hearing set for Thursday, Sept. 28.