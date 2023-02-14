Trial of Palm Valley police chief accused of tampering with government records continues

Testimony will begin Tuesday in the case against Palm Valley’s police chief.

Alvaro Garcia was arrested in November 2018 on three charges of tampering with government.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said the trial should last between three and four days.

Court records show Garcia pled not guilty in January 2019.