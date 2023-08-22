Tropical storm brings potential for powerful waves at South Padre Island

Before Tropical Storm Harold hit the Rio Grande Valley, residents enjoyed the sun at South Padre Island, but others were looking forward to the storm aftermath.

"Really looking forward to punchier waves from the storm swell. First swell of the year, the season, so we're excited," surfer Jacob Burkes said.

Burkes with SPI Sessions is one of the few who won't be spending the day inside. The waves and the surfing are more mild during the summer, but as storms pick up and the winter months approach, surfing gets better.

"More radical maneuvers and just getting to complete better rides," Burkes said.

He said he'll be over by Isla Blanca Park, where the waves tend to crest higher.

"I think it's going to be a few hundred people out tomorrow. People tend to come out of the woodwork for a storm swell in Texas and drive down to South Padre for the best place to be," Burkes said.

Over at Isla Blanca Park, Cameron County Chief Lifeguard Art Hutardo is anticipating the changes.

"You are going to feel the waves pushing you around. You are going to feel the currents a lot stronger than usual," Hurtardo said.

Cameron County has closed down Public Beach Accesses 3, 4, 5, 6 and Boca Chica Beach. The city of South Padre beaches remain open.

"Isla Blanca and Andy Bowie will remain open, but we do advise the public past ankle deep in the water because these currents are getting strong. Even seasoned swimmers will be struggling in these kinds of waters," Hutardo said.

Overnight, these small waves picked up and multiplied in size. Conditions changed, exciting for those who come out to face the challenge.

"I think it's all about respect of the ocean and knowing that she's way more powerful than we ever could be. That's why we need a surf board and a leash and wax, and all these other things to help us have fun in the waves. So if you don't belong out there, the best bet is to not be out there," Burkes said.

