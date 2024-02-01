x

Truck driver killed in 'freak' workplace accident in La Joya

4 weeks 1 day 16 hours ago Tuesday, January 02 2024 Jan 2, 2024 January 02, 2024 11:03 AM January 02, 2024 in News - Local

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a workplace accident in La Joya where a truck driver was crushed to death, according to a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff's office arrived at a gravel pit at the 2200 block of Jara Chinas Road in rural La Joya at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, deputies were told an independent truck driver, who was picking up a load of gravel, was involved in the accident, the news release stated. Deputies observed the tractor had been crushed, and the driver — identified as 46-year-old Luis Rivera Jr. of Mission — was dead inside the cab of the vehicle.

La Joya fire Chief Leroy Salinas said at the time of what he referred to as a "freak accident," the driver was trying to unload gravel into the pit in a "jackknife position," causing it to fall and take the truck with it.

A justice of the peace ordered an autopsy. 

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Mine Safety and Health Administration have been contacted to conduct an investigation into the accident.

