Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say

Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April.

In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.

As another produce season officially kicked off at the Pharr International Bridge, some experts say Mexican importers have changed their routes.

"There is definitely some companies, even though they have operations in Ciudad Juarez, are also going around and going directly into New Mexico, as a way of avoiding the Texas ports of entry,” said Thomas Fullerton, an economics professor at UT El Paso.

Fullerton says the border along El Paso and Ciudad Juarez was the most impacted, adding that the Valley and Laredo area recovered faster. The Valley’s location plays a big factor in the options importers have.

"It doesn't make sense to take all of that output, manufacturing output from central Mexico, and try to route it through New Mexico, Arizona and California,” Fullerton said. “It's just the transportation cost, especially in 2022.”

But the Valley is not completely in the clear. Fullerton says the cost of produce loss could be less than the travel cost.

"Some of those vegetable exports may be going through Pharr and it’s possible that some of those from Sinaloa may be diverted to Santa Teresa and Nogales,” Fullerton said.

In April, the city of Pharr reported losses valued over a billion dollars.

"Our product should not be standing in line and should not be staying inside the port,” said Pharr International Bridge Director Luis Bazan.

Bazan says local, state and federal leaders need to prevent in the future.