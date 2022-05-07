Trump’s Emergency Declaration Opens Possibility for Legal Challenges

WESLACO – President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over border wall funding Friday morning.

The president is tapping into a power created by congress under the National Emergencies Act.

In doing so, it allows him to use the military to support what he's called a crisis at the border.

Mark Murray is an assistant professor of political science who studies constitutional law. He says this also allows the president to move money around for border wall construction.

He says the whole interpretation of what is considered an “emergency” will be up for debate in the courts.

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing has the details.

