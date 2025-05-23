Trump signs disaster declaration following March floods in the Valley, FEMA assistance will be made available

Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda and Congressman Vicente Gonzalez have confirmed President Donald Trump has signed a Federal Disaster Declaration for the Rio Grande Valley in response to the March floods.

Sepulveda made the announcement in a Facebook post.

In a news release from the office of Congressman Gonzalez, the declaration was issued for all four counties in the Valley. He, along with local officials, requested federal relief following property damage in the area.

The declaration will allow FEMA to dispense much needed assistance for Valley residents, according to the news release.

According to a news release from FEMA, assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help those affected by the floods recover.

U.S. Representative Monica De La Cruz made a post on X thanking Trump for signing the declaration.

Thank you, @POTUS, for your prompt action in providing federal funds after declaring a disaster in South Texas due to the March floods. I appreciate your leadership and willingness to help South Texans during these challenging times.



Apply for aid here: https://t.co/FJFxmXJGeB pic.twitter.com/TDoEKQSCUO — Rep. Monica De La Cruz (@RepMonicaDLC) May 23, 2025

To apply for federal assistance, click here.