Trump to tour border wall in Rio Grande Valley visit next week

2 hours 17 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, June 24 2021 Jun 24, 2021 June 24, 2021 12:33 PM June 24, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Gov. Greg Abbott will host former President Donald J. Trump as part of a border security briefing that will be held Wednesday, June 30, Abbott’s office announced.

In a media invite sent out Thursday, Abbott’s office said Trump will take part in a border security briefing with state officials and law enforcement that will be held at the Weslaco DPS Headquarters.

The visit will also include a tour of the unfinished border wall, according to a media invite sent by Abbott’s office. 

