Trump to tour border wall in Rio Grande Valley visit next week
Gov. Greg Abbott will host former President Donald J. Trump as part of a border security briefing that will be held Wednesday, June 30, Abbott’s office announced.
In a media invite sent out Thursday, Abbott’s office said Trump will take part in a border security briefing with state officials and law enforcement that will be held at the Weslaco DPS Headquarters.
The visit will also include a tour of the unfinished border wall, according to a media invite sent by Abbott’s office.
