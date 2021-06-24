Trump to tour border wall in Rio Grande Valley visit next week

Gov. Greg Abbott will host former President Donald J. Trump as part of a border security briefing that will be held Wednesday, June 30, Abbott’s office announced.

In a media invite sent out Thursday, Abbott’s office said Trump will take part in a border security briefing with state officials and law enforcement that will be held at the Weslaco DPS Headquarters.

The visit will also include a tour of the unfinished border wall, according to a media invite sent by Abbott’s office.