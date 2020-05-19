TSC partnership to offer certified disinfection training program for Brownsville businesses

With customers allowed in businesses starting Friday, it’s going to take a little more than a bucket of Fabuloso to keep everyone safe.

In partnership with the city of Brownsville, Valley Baptist Medical Center and more, Texas Southmost College wants to help business owners reopen responsibly.

Restaurants, childcare facilities and other small businesses can now participate in COVID disinfection specialist training.

In an eight-hour online program, owners and employees will learn to properly clean and disinfect how to create an action plan and how to create documents showing a chain of custody for each cleaning during business hours.

“A display that they can put in their windows that says ‘TSC trained.’ and what that does is it will tell individuals outside this business cares enough to train their employees to take care of providing a safe environment. And this business cares enough about their customers to ensure that they create an environment that I feel safe walking in,” said Dr. Joseph H. Fleishman, associate vice president of instruction workforce training and continuing education at TSC.

Watch the video above for the full story.