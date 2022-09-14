TSC students help repair man's home

A group of 11 Texas Southmost College students are getting some hands-on experience by helping someone in need.

The students are part of the school’s construction program and were able to put their skills to use by helping repair the home of an 86-year-old man.

The home was severely damaged in a recent storm.

Former TSC student and Iraq war veteran Carlos Rodriguez knew he had to help after he found out about the damage to the man's home. Because of his back issues, he turned to the school for help.

“I reached out to the program, the instructor back at school, and presented him the situation and they were more than glad to help out this family in time of need,” Rodriguez said.

Instructor Daniel Zuniga said he jumped at the opportunity to help.

The man’s family did not want to be identified, but said they are extremely grateful for everyone's help.

Watch the video above for the full story.