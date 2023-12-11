TSTC expanding Harlingen campus

Texas State Technical College in Harlingen is expanding its campus.

The school needs more space because they will be offering classes for diesel equipment and automotive technology, plumbing and pipe fitting technology.

They're also renovating another building to accommodate their expanding wind energy technology and biomedical programs.

School leaders say they're monitoring local employment trends and job vacancies.

"We start beginning to plan for that by preparing programs that are possibly not available in the region. So that's where we bring these programs and be able to expand and elaborate our current programs to make sure we have enough capacity to be able to receive sufficient students that we can be able to train certify and be able to put out into the Texas workforce," TSTC Vice Chancellor of External Relations Cledia Hernandez said.

Construction is expected to be done by the spring of 2026.