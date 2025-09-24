TSTC Harlingen addressing need for more plumbers with new program

Students at TSTC Harlingen are hard at work learning new skills — plumbing and pipe fitting.

TSTC started the plumbing and pipe fitting program earlier this year as a way to address a need for certified plumbers in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to TSTC, there were more than 4,300 job openings for plumbers across the state between 2022 and 2032.

“It really came to light during the 2021 freeze, that's when we had thousands of pipes busting in the Valley and there was not enough plumbers to take care of all the breaks and stuff,” TSTC Harlingen plumbing and pip fitter instructor Robert Carreron said.

Carreon said there are 22 students enrolled in the program who are eager to learn. They're introducing students into basic plumbing principles, including learning how to read blueprints, plumbing maintenance and hands-on training

Students are also learning safety procedures.

The first part of the program lasts one year. Once students complete it, they can apply for their tradesman license.

From there, students can continue in the program for eight more months for their journeyman’s license.

More information on the program is available here.

Watch the video above for the full story.