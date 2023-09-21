TSTC Harlingen hosts active shooter training for staff

The staff at Texas State Technical College in Harlingen want to make sure they're ready for the worst case scenario by getting ready for an active shooter training.

Campus police are going to talk about three key points: avoid, deny and defend, meaning avoid the shooter, deny access to your location and defend yourself.

They said part of the training is also to take a look at past events to see what's worked and what hasn't.

Police sergeant at TSTC Michael Salinas says they are going to be hosting a CRASE training for campus staff; CRASE stands for Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.

"I like to cover the history of active attack events and then apply it to how we can operate. And when I say we, I mean, just because I have a uniform doesn't mean that I'm not a member of my community. I am a member of my community. And my community can do, we as a whole can do certain things to avoid falling into those pitfalls," Salinas said.

He says by looking at past events they can see what worked and what didn't and adds they will talk about the tragedy last year at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

He says part of it is to talk about what to expect when law enforcement shows up.

Salinas says this training is done a couple of times a year, so all staff can be on the same page. The next training will be next month.