Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Cloudy and windy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Smart Living: How to do a digital detox
-
New chapter begins for historic Edinburg hotel
-
Illinois woman sentenced to 20 years in deadly Edinburg crash
-
Edinburg man now charged with murder in connection with father’s fatal beating
-
Large wallet prompts lockdown at Palmview High School, district says