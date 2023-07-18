Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Edcouch police investigating crash that killed one person
-
Brother of victim in fatal Raymondville shooting among those charged with murder
-
Made in the 956: Total ankle replacement procedure comes to the Valley
-
Center that offers free counseling in need of funding
-
Edinburg police union, city agree on salary increases for department