x

Tuesday, March 18, 2025: High fire danger, temps in the 80s

Tuesday, March 18, 2025: High fire danger, temps in the 80s
11 hours 45 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, March 18 2025 Mar 18, 2025 March 18, 2025 8:30 AM March 18, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days