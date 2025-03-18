Tuesday, March 18, 2025: High fire danger, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City man killed in car crash while his home catches...
-
Prescription Health: Surgeons perfecting their game in the OR
-
Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting near San Benito
-
Valluco gang member arrested following police chase in Brownsville
-
Edinburg police make additional arrest in weekend rollover crash