Tuesday, September 19, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg Fire Department expanding crew thanks to $1 million grant
-
DPS: Police standoff ends with death of Donna man
-
Grulla Middle School construction resumes after cease and desist order
-
New Food Bank RGV program delivers food to families in Hidalgo County
-
Noche de Vino to take place Saturday at McAllen Convention Center