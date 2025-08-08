Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Valley View Tigers

The Valley View Tigers are coming off a tough season, finishing last in their district and missing the postseason.

This season, they feel confident they can right the ship and be in the playoff mix.

Much of that confidence stems from the Tigers entering the 2025 season with a senior heavy team. The team will be hoping to lean on their experienced defense, especially on the defensive line, to get a few more tallies in the win column this season.

"Defensive line, we're going to be pretty good there. Our linebackers are coming back so that's going to be a strong point for us," Valley View head coach Hector Ayala said. "Defensively they're going to hold us in games a little bit better this year, and we just gotta get going on offense."

"We're aiming to get all those tackles, be a good defense, and stop everyone," Tigers senior linebacker Israel Fiscal added.

They're hard at work as they've been all offseason looking to avenge the struggles of last season.

The team also has a new quarterback set to lead the way this season.

Christopher Custoeio, who played slot receiver last year. This summer, they had Custoeio make the switch to QB, and he's excited about the opportunity to be under center.

"First thoughts were like, I'll do it," Custoeio recounted of when he was asked about taking the reins at quarterback. "I never back down from any challenge they give me or if I had to go into a new position I would take it. I give [100% all the time] and I don't like making mistakes."

"It's something new for him but he wants it so that's a good thing," Coach Ayala said. "It's just kind of polishing him up and having him understand what we want from him on the offense and his part and his role."

Valley View starts the season with a Week 1 matchup against Rio Hondo. They start district play in Week 7 against Calallen - the reigning district champions.