Two-a-Day Tour: Port Isabel Tarpons
Port Isabel Tarpons are gearing up this season in hopes to defend their District title and get that 3-peat. Led by 4-year head coach Tony Villarreal, the Tarpons had a 9-3 overall record and a 3-0 district play record.
The majority of the Tarpons starters will be back this season and will be facing off against new competition in their district.
“We’ve been in the same district for the past 2 years so we’ve been wanting new teams to show that we’re better and we have something to prove.” Says Port Isabel senior. O-line and D-line, Steven Martinez.
“We’ve been going to the dog fight with the young pups. I think we’re taking a pack of wolves to the dog fight. We’ve got a season ball club so I’m excited about our chances.” Says Port Isabel Head Coach Tony Villarreal.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' costumes on display at Cinemark Pharr Town Center movie theater
-
Relatives of Willacy county teen address the man convicted in his death
-
2 suspects in custody, 2 more on the run in deadly Alamo...
-
McAllen ISD: Nikki Rowe football player injured during party has died
-
Consumer Reports: Best luggage for that late summer escape