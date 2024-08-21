Two-a-Day Tour: Port Isabel Tarpons

Port Isabel Tarpons are gearing up this season in hopes to defend their District title and get that 3-peat. Led by 4-year head coach Tony Villarreal, the Tarpons had a 9-3 overall record and a 3-0 district play record.







The majority of the Tarpons starters will be back this season and will be facing off against new competition in their district.







“We’ve been in the same district for the past 2 years so we’ve been wanting new teams to show that we’re better and we have something to prove.” Says Port Isabel senior. O-line and D-line, Steven Martinez.







“We’ve been going to the dog fight with the young pups. I think we’re taking a pack of wolves to the dog fight. We’ve got a season ball club so I’m excited about our chances.” Says Port Isabel Head Coach Tony Villarreal.

Watch the video above for the full story.