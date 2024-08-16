Two-a-Day Tour: Weslaco Panthers

The Weslaco Panthers had an undefeated district record last season. This year they're hoping to continue that.

They lost some key players, but the team feels that their strength elsewhere will help continue to lead them to success.

"It's tough to do that again what we accomplished last year," Weslaco senior cornerback Ryan Gonzalez said. "I think that motivates us to push us harder and it makes us work harder every single day."

Weslaco is in a entirely new district this year, but that won't stop them from continuing to show that Panther pride under the Friday night lights.

Here at Weslaco, football is king," Weslaco head football coach Roy Stroman said. "People love football here and we have a strong support of the community. We're going to do everything possible to put a good football team on Friday night."

Weslaco's first game is set for August 30th against Harlingen.

