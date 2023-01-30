x

Two Edinburg CISD employees on administrative leave, accused of 'wrongdoings', district says

6 hours 51 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, January 30 2023 Jan 30, 2023 January 30, 2023 2:03 PM January 30, 2023 in News - Local

Two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District employees are now on administrative leave as the district investigates alleged wrongdoings.

District administrators say the director of personnel and the director of payroll are on administrative leave.

In a statement, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas stated, “the district will not comment on the specifics of the alleged misconduct.”

Channel 5 News is working on finding out what that misconduct is.

The investigation has been turned over to law enforcement.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for more updates.

