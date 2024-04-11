Two Hidalgo County men convicted on separate child sex abuse charges

Anthony Calderon and Jesus Alberto Hernandez. Courtesy photos.

Two men in Hidalgo County were sentenced to a combined 60 years in jail on unrelated charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to a news release.

Jesus Alberto Hernandez, 29, of San Juan, and Anthony Calderon, 21, of Donna, were each sentenced to 30 years in jail, according to a Thursday news release from the office of Hidalgo County district Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios.

Calderon was arrested by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office after a September 2019 investigation revealed Calderon had been sexually abusing an 11-year-old child.

Hernandez was arrested after a 12-year-old child made an outcry to the Pharr Police Department in August 2020.

Both men were previously convicted on their charges.

“The jury’s verdict tells the entire community that the sexual exploitation of children is a heinous crime that will not be tolerated in Hidalgo County,” Palacios stated in the news release. “I am thankful for the dedication shown by the prosecution team and our law enforcement partners in constantly striving to make Hidalgo County safer for children.”